First Alert to a drop in temperatures & increasing weekend rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After tying record highs the past two days, we will likely break another high temperature record this afternoon. Highs will reach 100 degrees today (the previous record is 98). Humidity will still be relatively low, so we won’t have any heat warnings. It will be sunny today and a clear sky tonight. A cold front will arrive tomorrow, which will help drop temperatures.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 100 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Fall officially begins Thursday with above average temperatures. Although slightly cooler than earlier in the week, temperatures Thursday will still be warm with highs near 90. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Friday will be sunny and seasonable with highs in the upper 80s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will rebound to the mid 90s for Saturday with sunshine. A few showers will be possible on Sunday as a cold front moves into the area. This will drop highs to the upper 80s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Behind Sunday’s cold front, temperatures will drop and it will finally start feeling like Fall. Highs will be around 80 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.

