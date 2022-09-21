Ex-boyfriend charged in murder of South Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend that took place on Asa Drive a week ago.

On Sept. 13, Memphis police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex located at 1910 Asa Drive. There, officers found the victim on the ground, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead on the scene by the Memphis Fire Department.

The victim’s mother was also on the scene.

She told investigators that her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, 29-year-old Ladarrin Ceazer, came to the apartment and began speaking with her.

When the victim saw her mother speaking with Ceazer, she asked him to leave.

An argument then ensued between Ceazer and the victim.

The mother told police that Ceazer then shot and killed her daughter as she was standing next to her.

Ceazer then fled the scene.

The victim’s mother positively identified Ceazer in a photo lineup.

Ceazer has been charged with second-degree murder, criminal attempt of a felony, and employment of a firearm with the intent to commit a dangerous felony.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.