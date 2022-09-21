Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Ex-boyfriend charged in murder of South Memphis woman

Ladarrin Ceazer, 29.
Ladarrin Ceazer, 29.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend that took place on Asa Drive a week ago.

On Sept. 13, Memphis police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex located at 1910 Asa Drive. There, officers found the victim on the ground, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead on the scene by the Memphis Fire Department.

The victim’s mother was also on the scene.

She told investigators that her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, 29-year-old Ladarrin Ceazer, came to the apartment and began speaking with her.

When the victim saw her mother speaking with Ceazer, she asked him to leave.

An argument then ensued between Ceazer and the victim.

The mother told police that Ceazer then shot and killed her daughter as she was standing next to her.

Ceazer then fled the scene.

The victim’s mother positively identified Ceazer in a photo lineup.

Ceazer has been charged with second-degree murder, criminal attempt of a felony, and employment of a firearm with the intent to commit a dangerous felony.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archie Robinson said he had no idea he'd lost his home to a tax sale until he was served an...
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
Paula Raiford, owner of Paula Raiford's Disco.
Paula Raiford, owner of Downtown nightclub, arrested on assault charge
The scene outside McDonald's
Man armed with knife, machete in custody after standoff at Hacks Cross McDonald’s
Kelly Alvarado's red Hyundai was stolen and found two days later. He says Memphis police told...
Memphian’s car stolen, said to be connected to viral ‘Kia Challenge’
Joseph Martin, 51.
Man charged with stalking woman using Apple AirTag

Latest News

The scene near Grand Junction
Suspect of Hardeman Co. hostage situation in custody, police say
The scene at the intersection of North Perkins Road and Walnut Grove Road.
2 dead after crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins
Paula Raiford, owner of Paula Raiford's Disco.
Paula Raiford, owner of Downtown nightclub, arrested on assault charge
Ernie Hall says that the public ought to be wary if their iPhone repeatedly notifies that an...
Local personal protection specialist gives AirTag safety tips