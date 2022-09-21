Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Crash involving police cruisers injures 2 in Midtown

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are injured after a crash in Midtown early Wednesday morning involving Memphis police cruisers.

The crash happened at Central Avenue and S McLean Boulevard. At least two people are injured but their conditions are unknown at this time.

They were both rushed to the hospital.

Pictures from the scene show the police cruisers badly damaged from the crash.

Memphis police involved in crash in Midtown
Memphis police involved in crash in Midtown(Action News 5)

We are at the scene working to gather more information.

Check back for updates.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archie Robinson said he had no idea he'd lost his home to a tax sale until he was served an...
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
Paula Raiford, owner of Paula Raiford's Disco.
Paula Raiford, owner of Downtown nightclub, arrested on assault charge
The scene at the intersection of North Perkins Road and Walnut Grove Road.
2 dead after crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins
The scene near Grand Junction
Suspect of Hardeman Co. hostage situation in custody, police say
Kendall Hamilton
Affidavit: Zaxby’s manager held machete suspect at gunpoint until police arrived, charged for stolen gun

Latest News

Shelby County Commission
Shelby County Commission to address violent crime, lawlessness in Memphis
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday morning weather 9/21
Ladarrin Ceazer, 29.
Ex-boyfriend charged in murder of South Memphis woman
The scene near Grand Junction
Suspect of Hardeman Co. hostage situation in custody, police say