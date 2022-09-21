Crash involving police cruisers injures 2 in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are injured after a crash in Midtown early Wednesday morning involving Memphis police cruisers.

The crash happened at Central Avenue and S McLean Boulevard. At least two people are injured but their conditions are unknown at this time.

They were both rushed to the hospital.

Pictures from the scene show the police cruisers badly damaged from the crash.

Memphis police involved in crash in Midtown (Action News 5)

