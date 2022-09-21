Covington Police Department looking for suspects responsible for robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Covington Police Department are looking for suspects responsible for a robbery on West Liberty and Elm Street.

On September 21, 2022, at !:00 p.m., Covington Police responded to a robbery at a car wash.

The victim advised he went to get his car washed when two armed males wearing ski masks approached him and demanded he give them his wallet.

The suspects then left in a black Chevrolet Malibu.

The victim attempted to follow the two men, but lost them after chasing them in the Hill Street area.

Chief Donna Turner said, “The victim has cooperated with Detectives this afternoon, and we are following up on leads in the case. We are asking for anyone who may have been in the area of the car wash to provide any information they may have in the case. The vehicle may have passed residences with video camera footage which could be vital in locating the vehicle and suspects in this case. I am thankful the victim was not injured in the incident.”

If anyone has information leading up to the suspects, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-1261.

