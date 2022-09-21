Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Cooper-Young Beerfest returns for 2022

(Freepik.com)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cooper-Young Beerfest is back for its 12th iteration in 2022.

After 2020 was canceled and 2021 scaled back due to COVID-19 protocols, the festival is back to 100 percent this year.

This year’s Beerfest will take place Saturday, October 22, from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Midtown Autowerks parking lot at 795 S Cooper Street.

The festival will feature more than 33 regional breweries and homebrew clubs.

In addition to beer, the festival will have music from Goner Records DJs and food from Soi #9, Hot and Heavy Hot Dogs and Bain Barbecue & Bakery.

Tickets are $50 through September but will raise to $55 in October. Organizers expect the festival to sell out well in advance.

Click here to buy tickets.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archie Robinson said he had no idea he'd lost his home to a tax sale until he was served an...
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
Memphis police
Charges dropped against Raiford’s owner
The scene at the intersection of North Perkins Road and Walnut Grove Road.
Police identify victims of fatal crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins
The scene near Grand Junction
Suspect of Hardeman Co. hostage situation in custody, police say
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

Randall Kyles
Man in Southaven charged after police say he beat man in head with hammer
Memphis police involved in crash in Midtown
2 officers cited after early morning crash
The Memphis Fire Department has developed a person of interest in the arson fires that has cost...
Memphis Fire Department develops person of interest in arsons
The scene at the intersection of North Perkins Road and Walnut Grove Road.
Police identify victims of fatal crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins