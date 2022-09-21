Cooper-Young Beerfest returns for 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cooper-Young Beerfest is back for its 12th iteration in 2022.

After 2020 was canceled and 2021 scaled back due to COVID-19 protocols, the festival is back to 100 percent this year.

This year’s Beerfest will take place Saturday, October 22, from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Midtown Autowerks parking lot at 795 S Cooper Street.

The festival will feature more than 33 regional breweries and homebrew clubs.

In addition to beer, the festival will have music from Goner Records DJs and food from Soi #9, Hot and Heavy Hot Dogs and Bain Barbecue & Bakery.

Tickets are $50 through September but will raise to $55 in October. Organizers expect the festival to sell out well in advance.

Click here to buy tickets.

