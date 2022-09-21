City Watch issued for teen believed to be with 56-year-old man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch alert is in effect for a 16-year-old girl who is believed to be with a 56-year-old man.

Memphis Police Department says Denisha Wilson was reported missing Tuesday night around 11:47 p.m.

The complainant who reported her missing believes she is with Tony Williams who drives an older model gray Infiniti.

Denisha has a mental disorder and is not on her medication, according to MPD.

She is described as a Black female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 120 lbs, dark complexion, brown eyes with red hair. She was last seen at an “unsecured facility” on S. Main Street wearing a blue shirt, black leggings and black shoes.

Williams is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 lbs.

Though Williams drives an Infiniti, MPD believes he may be in a blue or white Lexus GX470 with Tennessee tag BJL1340.

If you have information regarding Denisha’s whereabouts, call MPD Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.

