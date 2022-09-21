Charges dropped against Raiford’s owner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Charges were dropped against Paula Raiford, the owner of Paula & Raiford’s Disco, after she was arrested Tuesday.

On Sept. 12, Memphis police responded outside a business on Madison Avenue where a woman told police that she had a verbal argument with Raiford, who was an acquaintance of hers.

The woman, 32-year-old Janielle Adams, said that at some point during the argument, Raiford became upset and kicked her in the chest.

Adams said although she was not injured, she wanted to prosecute.

Raiford and Adams were charged with assault resulting in bodily harm; both women’s charges have since been dropped.

Raiford’s attorney Brandon Hall says the charges were dropped after video evidence was reviewed.

