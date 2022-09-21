2 officers cited after early morning crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis police officers were injured in a crash in Midtown early Wednesday morning.

The crash involved two police cruisers and happened at Central Avenue and S McLean Boulevard just after 1:30 a.m.

Both officers were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but are now both in non-critical condition.

Both cruisers were damaged and needed to be towed.

According to the crash report, both officers were in “emergency mode,” meaning they had lights and sirens on.

The officers were reportedly responding to a carjacking call.

One officer was issued a citation for disregarding a red light and not wearing a seatbelt.

The second officer was also issued a citation for not wearing a seatbelt.

