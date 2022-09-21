Advertise with Us
2 dead after crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins

The scene at the intersection of North Perkins Road and Walnut Grove Road.
The scene at the intersection of North Perkins Road and Walnut Grove Road.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Walnut Grove Road and North Perkins Road, where two fatalities have been confirmed.

A male driver and female passenger of one car died on the scene, police say. Their car reportedly struck a utility pole.

The male driver of the other vehicle was transported to Regional One Hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police say they believe speeding was a factor.

