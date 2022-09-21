2 dead after crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Walnut Grove Road and North Perkins Road, where two fatalities have been confirmed.

A male driver and female passenger of one car died on the scene, police say. Their car reportedly struck a utility pole.

The male driver of the other vehicle was transported to Regional One Hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police say they believe speeding was a factor.

