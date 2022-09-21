2 dead after crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Walnut Grove Road and North Perkins Road, where two fatalities have been confirmed.
A male driver and female passenger of one car died on the scene, police say. Their car reportedly struck a utility pole.
The male driver of the other vehicle was transported to Regional One Hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police say they believe speeding was a factor.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.