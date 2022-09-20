Affidavit: Zaxby’s manager held machete suspect at gunpoint until police arrived, charged for stolen gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A store manager who, police say, held the man arrested for a standoff in Southeast Memphis at gunpoint is also charged in the investigation.

Investigators say when officers arrived at the scene on Monday evening, Kendall Hamilton was holding the suspect at gunpoint near the rear of Zaxby’s.

This after the suspect, 30-year-old Tevin Garrett, allegedly shot through a window at the McDonald’s next door on Hacks Cross Road and punched an employee unprovoked.

Police identify man charged in standoff at McDonald's in Southeast Memphis (SCSO)

When officers got to the scene, Garrett had Hamilton and another woman cornered with a machete over his shoulder and Tevin with a gun pointed toward him.

But, according to the affidavit, investigators say the gun was stolen.

During the investigation, an officer saw the pistol inside a vehicle that belonged to Hamilton. As they continued to search the area, it was noticed that the gun was missing from the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

When asked why the gun was gone, Hamilton reportedly told officers he moved it because he was a convicted felon. He further explained that he entered the crime scene, a restricted area, took the gun and gave it to an employee.

Officers did not find any record of felony convictions against Hamilton but did find that the gun was stolen.

Hamilton is charged with theft of property, tampering with evidence and unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon.

