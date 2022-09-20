Advertise with Us
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about upcoming events listed below:

  • Week of Hearing & Healing – September 19 – 24 at Health Sciences Park located at Madison Avenue and S. Dunlap St. in Memphis.
  • Binghampton Community Festival 2022 – Saturday, September 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Howze Park (next to Lester Community Center). There will be live music, free food and family fun for all ages.
  • “Showing Seniors Love Just Because” – Shirley Cares Outreach Program is putting on the carnival style event September 23 at Serenity Towers located at 400 S. Highland St. in Memphis.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

