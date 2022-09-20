Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Temperatures breaking records this week as heat wave continues

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a relatively warm morning with temperatures in the 70s. Typically this time of year, morning temperatures are in the 60s and afternoon highs are in the 80s. The high yesterday tied a record and we will likely tie another record today. High temperatures will be around 100 this afternoon. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 70s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 100 degrees. Winds: West at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Winds: West at 5 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures near 100, so we could tie or break another record high. Fall begins Thursday with a partly cloudy sky. Although slightly cooler than earlier in the week, temperatures Thursday will still be warm with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy and seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will rebound to the lower 90s for Saturday and Sunday. A few showers will be possible on Sunday as a cold front moves into the area. This will drop highs to the lower 80s at the start of next week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene outside McDonald's
Man armed with knife, machete in custody after standoff at Hacks Cross McDonald’s
Justin Johnson represented by new lawyer Luke Evans
Man indicted for murder of Young Dolph hires new lawyer
Holiday lights in garden
Olive Branch opens new holiday light display
Kelly Alvarado's red Hyundai was stolen and found two days later. He says Memphis police told...
Memphian’s car stolen, said to be connected to viral ‘Kia Challenge’
Mixed reactions surround the reopening of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies
Mixed reactions surround the reopening of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies

Latest News

This NASA satellite image shows the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone, known to sailors around...
Breakdown: Why winds are so calm at the equator
et
Monday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Sept 19, 2022
et
More record-breaking heat for the Mid-South
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Midday Weather 9/19