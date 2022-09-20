Temperatures breaking records this week as heat wave continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a relatively warm morning with temperatures in the 70s. Typically this time of year, morning temperatures are in the 60s and afternoon highs are in the 80s. The high yesterday tied a record and we will likely tie another record today. High temperatures will be around 100 this afternoon. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 70s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 100 degrees. Winds: West at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Winds: West at 5 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures near 100, so we could tie or break another record high. Fall begins Thursday with a partly cloudy sky. Although slightly cooler than earlier in the week, temperatures Thursday will still be warm with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy and seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will rebound to the lower 90s for Saturday and Sunday. A few showers will be possible on Sunday as a cold front moves into the area. This will drop highs to the lower 80s at the start of next week.

