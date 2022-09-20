Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Sheriff: 2 people held hostage in Hardeman Co., 1 escaped

Police
Police(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - There is a hostage situation in a home in Hardeman County.

According to the Hardeman County sheriff, an unknown suspect held three people captive Tuesday afternoon near Grand Junction.

One hostage was able to escape and she was transported to the hospital due to a gunshot wound.

Shots were fired at police with two hostages still inside, said the county sheriff.

It started as a welfare check, someone asked the police to check on their aunt.

Action News 5 has a crew on the scene gathering information.

