Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

School bus driver accused of DUI with 40 children on board

Franklin Co. bus driver arrested for DUI with 40 children on board
By Javon Williams, Zach Shrivers, Margo Gray and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama bus driver was arrested on dozens of counts of reckless endangerment after investigators say she was driving under the influence while taking 40 students to school.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call Friday morning about a school bus driver, identifed as 58-year-old Rhonda Barksdale, driving erratically. Before deputies arrived, a concerned motorist, a mother taking her own kids to school, pulled in front of the bus to force it to stop.

Oliver said the concerned mother boarded the bus, thinking Barksdale was having a medical emergency, but discovered something else was wrong.

Rhonda Barksdale, a 58-year-old school bus driver, is charged with driving under the influence...
Rhonda Barksdale, a 58-year-old school bus driver, is charged with driving under the influence and 40 counts of reckless endangerment.(FCSO)

The mother told WAFF that Barksdale’s speech was slurred and the kids on the bus were terrified.

Investigators gave Barksdale a field sobriety test, which Oliver said she failed.

Barksdale was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and 40 counts of reckless endangerment, one count for each of the students on board the bus.

Oliver said the students were on their way to Tharptown Elementary and High Schools. None of them were injured.

Franklin County Schools Superintendent Greg Hamilton issued the following statement concerning the arrest:

“I am very thankful that no student or person was injured today. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation and privacy rights, I will not be able to make any further comments.”

Oliver said they are awaiting blood test results on Barksdale.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene outside McDonald's
Man armed with knife, machete in custody after standoff at Hacks Cross McDonald’s
Justin Johnson represented by new lawyer Luke Evans
Man indicted for murder of Young Dolph hires new lawyer
Holiday lights in garden
Olive Branch opens new holiday light display
Kelly Alvarado's red Hyundai was stolen and found two days later. He says Memphis police told...
Memphian’s car stolen, said to be connected to viral ‘Kia Challenge’
Mixed reactions surround the reopening of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies
Mixed reactions surround the reopening of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 9/20
It will be months, if not longer, before meaningful electricity, gas and running water are...
Conditions in Ukraine city remain dire despite liberation from Russians
Much of Puerto Rico is without power, as it continues to deal with torrential rain and...
Consumer Watch: How to help Hurricane Fiona victims
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez remained...
Detained woman seriously hurt when train hits police car