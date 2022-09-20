Rape victim sues City of Memphis claiming negligence in 2021 case allowed Eliza Fletcher’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The victim who says she was raped by Eliza Fletcher’s alleged killer 11 months ago filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the City of Memphis for failing to investigate the 2021 case and subsequently failing to prevent Fletcher’s death.

The lawsuit reads that the “Memphis Police Department failed to investigate the rape adequately and with due diligence”, and that officers failed “to use existing evidence on a timely basis” to effectively arrest the suspect “in time to stop him from committing at least one other violent felony.”

The documents show that this suspect was Cleotha Henderson, the same man behind bars for the kidnapping and killing of Eliza Fletcher.

During the active investigation into Eliza Fletcher’s abduction, the Memphis Police Department notified the TBI of a sexual assault kit that was submitted back in September of 2021 of which Henderson was a known suspect.

The lawsuit reads that the victim was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint by Henderson on Sept. 21, 2021, before she was aggressively raped.

The victim immediately sought medical attention for the rape and trauma she suffered and contacted authorities to report the crime. As a result of a forensic medical examination, a sexual assault kit was gathered, including DNA evidence from the suspect.

Immediately after the exam, the victim took officers assigned to the case to the crime scene, where they “took no physical evidence directly from the crime scene itself,” the suit reads.

The victim provided other evidence to officers, including the name “Cleo” as she had known him, his phone number, a vehicle description and his social media information.

The suit reads that “within a few days after (the victim) was raped, MPD already knew or strongly suspected that Cleotha Abston (Henderson) was the man that had raped (her) on Sept. 21, 2021, because MPD had included a photo of Cleotha Abston (Henderson) in a suspect lineup,... and MPD was or should have been already familiar with him due to his criminal history and the known risk that he could commit other violent crimes.”

“Consequently, at the time that MPD officers presented suspect information to (the victim) in September of 2021, MPD already had enough information to suspect Cloetha Abston (Henderson) was the man who had raped (the victim), but MPD officers did not seek to apprehend him,” the suit continues.

Months after the alleged rape, the victim called the Memphis Police Department seeking an update on her case, and she was told that there was no updated information to give her.

The DNA profile from the kit returned as a match to Henderson 11 months later as authorities were investigating Henderson for Fletcher’s murder.

The suit argues that police could have prevented Fletcher’s kidnapping and murder if Henderson was indicted for the alleged rape many months earlier.

Action News 5 reached out to the City of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department for comment.

Both entities said that as is standard, they will not comment on pending litigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.