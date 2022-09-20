Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Police identify man charged after standoff in Southeast Memphis

Police identify man charged in standoff at McDonald's in Southeast Memphis
Police identify man charged in standoff at McDonald's in Southeast Memphis
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man involved in a standoff with Memphis police officers after bringing multiple weapons to two fast food restaurants in Southeast Memphis is now facing charges.

According to the affidavit, officers say 20-year-old Tevin Garrett is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and vandalism.

When officers arrived on the scene on Hacks Cross Road, they were originally responding to an assault call at McDonald’s.

Witnesses told police Garrett shot through the glass of McDonald’s and started punching an employee in the head multiple times unprovoked, according to the affidavit.

Upon arrival, they allegedly saw Garret holding a machete in his left hand, positioned over his left shoulder near the rear of the Zaxby’s next door. Police said the Zaxby’s store manager was holding the suspect at gunpoint while Garrett had him cornered along with another victim.

When Garret directed his attention to the police, the victims ran away, according to MPD.

Officers then held Garret at gunpoint and instructed him to drop the weapon but the suspect reportedly refused. During their attempt to negotiate, Garrett kept repeating, “this is the end,” “shoot me” and " there’s nothing to talk about.”

Officers then tried to restrain Garret with a Bola Wrap device but it was ineffective. He allegedly pulled a knife from his waistband before he was tased, causing him to fall to the ground.

The affidavit says Garret fought off the taser cables and began swinging the machete towards the officers. He was tased once more allowing officers to take his weapons and arrest him.

