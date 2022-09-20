New study finds brisk walking could reduce risk of dementia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new study is highlighting the benefits of walking, including how it could reduce your risk of dementia.

Dr. Arlesia Jones with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the recent study and how walking 10,000 steps a day a could reduce your risk of dementia by 50%.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

