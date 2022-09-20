Advertise with Us
Near record highs likely again on Wednesday

WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clear, hot and humid through sunset. Temperatures will slowly fall back through the 90s. Winds: West at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and warm. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds: Light.

WEDNESDAY: Another hot and steamy day with sunshine and highs near 100. It will feel like 100-105. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

LATE WEEK FRONT: Fall begins Thursday with a partly cloudy sky. It will be slightly cooler than earlier in the week with highs in the 80s to near 90 and lows near 70. Friday will be mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will rebound to the lower 90s for Saturday and Sunday. A few showers will be possible on Sunday as a cold front moves into the area. This will drop highs to the lower 80s at the start of next week.

