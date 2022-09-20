MFD investigates series of 8 arsons in Westwood Shores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating a series of arsons that occurred in Westwood Shores.

MFD responded to eight fire incidents within three months, with five occurring within days of each other.

There were three fires on Urbana Road and two fires at Urbana Road/Rosecrest Road. The other three were on Bowers Road, Margaret Road and Longcrest Road.

The eight fires estimate $289,500 in damages.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 528-2274, or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

