Mayoral race heats up in Memphis as Strickland’s term nears end

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The race for the City of Memphis mayor is heating up. Incumbent Mayor Jim Strickland’s second and final term will come to an end next fall.

As of now Tuesday morning, three Memphians have announced their intentions to be the Bluff City’s next mayor.

An announcement from Memphis-Shelby County School Board Chairwoman, Michelle McKissack regarding her run for mayor could come later Tuesday. That would take the race for Memphis mayor up to four candidates.

McKissack has served on the MSCS board since 2018.

If elected, she would be the first woman to serve in the city government’s highest office.

McKissack recently said in a statement:

“Memphis families are doing all that we can to turn things around in our own neighborhoods and protect our children, but it’s now time for a big vision from leadership that puts families first.”

The other candidates for Memphis Mayor are Van Turner, former County Commissioner and President of the local NAACP Chapter, and Downtown Memphis Commission CEO Paul Young.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. could also consider a mayoral run and has plans to make an official decision next month.

In the August election, Memphis voters passed a resolution putting a limit on how many terms council members and the mayor are both allowed to serve.

All are now limited to two, four-year terms.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.