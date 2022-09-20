Man charged with stalking woman using Apple AirTag

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested and charged on Monday after police say he stalked a woman for months using an Apple AirTag.

The victim told police in July that she had been getting notifications on her iPhone detecting the presence of an AirTag since early February.

She told police that she found the AirTag after searching her car, and its information revealed it belonged to 51-year-old Joseph Martin.

According to the victim, Martin had been tracking her movements and was sending her photos of herself.

She told police that Martin had also sent her inappropriate text messages that make her uncomfortable.

On Aug. 10, the victim positively identified Martin from a photo lineup as the person harassing her.

Martin was charged with electronic tracking of a motor vehicle, stalking, and harassment.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

