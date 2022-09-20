Advertise with Us
Man armed with knife, machete in custody after standoff at Hacks Cross McDonald’s

The scene outside McDonald's
The scene outside McDonald's(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested a man they say was armed with a knife and machete at the McDonald’s located at 3805 Hacks Cove, located off of Hacks Cross Road.

Hacks Cross Road has been blocked from the intersection at Winchester Road all the way to Bill Morris Parkway as detectives are on the scene.

Police say a victim was struck with an object by a suspect around 6:20 p.m.

Officers managed to arrest the suspect after subduing him during a standoff.

This is an active investigation.

