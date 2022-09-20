Man armed with knife, machete in custody after standoff at Hacks Cross McDonald’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested a man they say was armed with a knife and machete at the McDonald’s located at 3805 Hacks Cove, located off of Hacks Cross Road.

Hacks Cross Road has been blocked from the intersection at Winchester Road all the way to Bill Morris Parkway as detectives are on the scene.

Police say a victim was struck with an object by a suspect around 6:20 p.m.

Officers managed to arrest the suspect after subduing him during a standoff.

This is an active investigation.

