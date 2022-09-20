Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Hackers accessed data on some American Airlines customers

American Airlines aircrafts are shown at the gates of an unidentified airport in this photo...
American Airlines aircrafts are shown at the gates of an unidentified airport in this photo from June 21, 2021.(CBS Denver)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Hackers gained access to personal information of some customers and employees at American Airlines.

The airline said Tuesday that information on a “very small number” of people was compromised after a phishing attack that breached some employee email accounts.

American Airlines says there is indication that the attackers have misused any of the personal information. It won’t say how many people’s information was compromised by the attack.

American says it is putting additional safeguards in place to prevent similar breaches in the future.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene outside McDonald's
Man armed with knife, machete in custody after standoff at Hacks Cross McDonald’s
Kelly Alvarado's red Hyundai was stolen and found two days later. He says Memphis police told...
Memphian’s car stolen, said to be connected to viral ‘Kia Challenge’
Justin Johnson represented by new lawyer Luke Evans
Man indicted for murder of Young Dolph hires new lawyer
Holiday lights in garden
Olive Branch opens new holiday light display
Joseph Martin, 51.
Man charged with stalking woman using Apple AirTag

Latest News

FILE - In this image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham, bottom, chair...
Video shows ‘unauthorized access’ to Ga. election equipment
Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.
Explosion reported at Chicago building
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a news conference Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. The...
US needs to reform efforts to stop enemy spies, report says
Kendall Hamilton
Affidavit: Zaxby’s manager held machete suspect at gunpoint until police arrived, charged for stolen gun