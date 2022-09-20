Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Foster care campaign highlights rewards of teen adoption

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new foster care campaign is highlighting the rewards of teen adoption.

Bob Herne with AdoptUSKids and adoptive parent Ray Mullins joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share what individuals or couples need to know about adopting teens and the importance of adopting from the U.S. foster care system.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archie Robinson said he had no idea he'd lost his home to a tax sale until he was served an...
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
The scene outside McDonald's
Man armed with knife, machete in custody after standoff at Hacks Cross McDonald’s
Kelly Alvarado's red Hyundai was stolen and found two days later. He says Memphis police told...
Memphian’s car stolen, said to be connected to viral ‘Kia Challenge’
Joseph Martin, 51.
Man charged with stalking woman using Apple AirTag
Holiday lights in garden
Olive Branch opens new holiday light display

Latest News

Join the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District to walk for World Diabetes Day on...
New study finds brisk walking could reduce risk of dementia
Join the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District to walk for World Diabetes Day on...
New study finds brisk walking could reduce risk of dementia
Tips for caring for aging parents
Tips for caring for aging parents
Tips for caring for aging parents