Former Memphis Tiger Hunter Goodman tied with Redbirds’ Moises Gomez for MILB home run lead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s an ongoing home run race involving a well-known Memphis name, but it’s not who you think.

While Albert Pujols is busy chasing 700 career dingers, two Minor League Baseball players with Bluff City ties are vying for season-long home run supremacy.

Memphis native Hunter Goodman wrapped up his first full professional season in the Colorado Rockies’ system on Sunday, ending the year with a minor-league best 36 home runs in 134 games across three different levels.

3⃣6⃣



No. 22 @Rockies prospect Hunter Goodman extends his Minors lead with a second-inning homer for the @GoYardGoats. pic.twitter.com/SWsq7uBqLK — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) September 15, 2022

The Arlington High School alum and former Memphis Tiger All-American was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft, and until yesterday, the 22-year-old was all alone as the minor-league leader in home runs this season — until Moises Gomez came along.

The 24-year-old St. Louis Cardinals prospect smashed his 36th homer of the season Sunday against Iowa, part of an 8-4 Memphis Redbirds win.

OF Moisés Gómez (AAA) hit 2 HR this afternoon, his @MiLB leading 36th of the year!



He is now one HR shy of tying the Cardinals single-season minor league record of 37 shared by OF Felix DeLeon (1962) & OF Tyrone Horne (1998) since 1960.pic.twitter.com/IWQLpybraH — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) September 18, 2022

Gomez has needed only 112 games to club his three-dozen shots, and he can take the overall lead from Goodman this week.

Gomez and the Memphis Redbirds will begin their final homestand of the year on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6:45 pm at AutoZone Park, starting a six-game series against Gwinnett that continues through Sunday.

The last home Saturday game of the season on Sept. 24 will feature postgame fireworks, as well as a Grizzlies-themed replica jersey giveaway to the first 5,000 fans.

