Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Former Memphis Tiger Hunter Goodman tied with Redbirds’ Moises Gomez for MILB home run lead

Memphis catcher Hunter Goodman bats in an NCAA baseball game against Xavier Friday, Feb. 15,...
Memphis catcher Hunter Goodman bats in an NCAA baseball game against Xavier Friday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Tyler Springs
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s an ongoing home run race involving a well-known Memphis name, but it’s not who you think.

While Albert Pujols is busy chasing 700 career dingers, two Minor League Baseball players with Bluff City ties are vying for season-long home run supremacy.

Memphis native Hunter Goodman wrapped up his first full professional season in the Colorado Rockies’ system on Sunday, ending the year with a minor-league best 36 home runs in 134 games across three different levels.

The Arlington High School alum and former Memphis Tiger All-American was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft, and until yesterday, the 22-year-old was all alone as the minor-league leader in home runs this season — until Moises Gomez came along.

The 24-year-old St. Louis Cardinals prospect smashed his 36th homer of the season Sunday against Iowa, part of an 8-4 Memphis Redbirds win.

Gomez has needed only 112 games to club his three-dozen shots, and he can take the overall lead from Goodman this week.

Gomez and the Memphis Redbirds will begin their final homestand of the year on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6:45 pm at AutoZone Park, starting a six-game series against Gwinnett that continues through Sunday.

The last home Saturday game of the season on Sept. 24 will feature postgame fireworks, as well as a Grizzlies-themed replica jersey giveaway to the first 5,000 fans.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mixed reactions surround the reopening of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies
Mixed reactions surround the reopening of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies
In Tennessee, more than 600 family farms contribute to the commercial poultry industry. The...
Statewide poultry sales prohibited due to deadly bird flu reported in West Tennessee
Justin Johnson represented by new lawyer Luke Evans
Man indicted for murder of Young Dolph hires new lawyer
A sign showing Farragut High School.
Parents who were arrested after allegedly encouraging their son to fight students sue school
Men rob Collierville Mercedes-Benz employee at gunpoint, steal new car

Latest News

FILE - Then-Memphis forward Emoni Bates looks on during the first half of a first-round NCAA...
College hoops player Emoni Bates charged with 2 felonies
Grizzlies at FedExForum
FedExForum to receive upgrades ahead of 2022-23 season
Friday Football Fever 2022
Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 5
Memphis Tigers
Memphis beats Navy 37-13 to pick up first win of 2022