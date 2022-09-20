Advertise with Us
Firefighter pinned under fire truck during rollover crash, airlifted to hospital

The fire department says the engine was returning from a call when it rolled over the side of the hill, throwing the driver out and pinning his leg underneath the truck.
By Alyssa Hannahs, Andrew Colegrove and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – Emergency crews rescued a firefighter who was pinned underneath a fire truck after a rollover crash in Ohio Sunday night.

Middleport Fire Chief Jeff Darst told WSAZ the engine was returning from a call when it rolled over the side of the hill, throwing the driver out and pinning his leg underneath the truck.

Other firefighters who were also returning from the same call saw the truck on its side and used airbags to lift it and pull the firefighter out.

The injured firefighter was flown to a hospital.

Authorities said the 72-year-old firefighter suffered fractures in his lower leg and underwent surgery Monday.

Darst said this crash could have easily been fatal and is grateful it wasn’t worse.

According to the chief, the injured firefighter is expected to remain in the hospital all week.

Darst described him as a “tough old bird,” though, and expects him to continue serving with the fire department after he recovers.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

