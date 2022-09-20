Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil

Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from breathing it.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has a warning for people, one the agency probably did not expect to need to make: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil.

A new social media challenge is encouraging young people to cook poultry in the basic ingredients of NyQuil and other over-the-counter cough products.

The trend is dangerous even if you don’t eat the chicken.

The FDA says boiling medication can change its properties, making it more concentrated. Just breathing it in can damage your lungs.

This is not the only dangerous challenge involving OTC meds. The FDA says teens have died during the “Benadryl challenge,” which includes taking a lot of the meds to hallucinate.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene outside McDonald's
Man armed with knife, machete in custody after standoff at Hacks Cross McDonald’s
Kelly Alvarado's red Hyundai was stolen and found two days later. He says Memphis police told...
Memphian’s car stolen, said to be connected to viral ‘Kia Challenge’
Justin Johnson represented by new lawyer Luke Evans
Man indicted for murder of Young Dolph hires new lawyer
Holiday lights in garden
Olive Branch opens new holiday light display
Joseph Martin, 51.
Man charged with stalking woman using Apple AirTag

Latest News

Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.
Explosion reported at Chicago building
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a news conference Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. The...
US needs to reform efforts to stop enemy spies, report says
American Airlines aircrafts are shown at the gates of an unidentified airport in this photo...
Hackers accessed data on some American Airlines customers
Kendall Hamilton
Affidavit: Zaxby’s manager held machete suspect at gunpoint until police arrived, charged for stolen gun
As the men reunite now, decades after the end of the war – both at the age of 99, they remember...
99-year-old veterans reunited after serving in World War II