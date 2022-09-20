Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Driver dies after crashing into the back of a gasoline tanker

A driver in North Carolina died Monday morning after crashing into the back of a gasoline tanker on the highway.
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DELCO, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A driver in North Carolina died Monday morning after crashing into the back of a gasoline tanker on the highway.

According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire and Rescue officials, the tanker was stopped at a light when the driver of an SUV slammed into it at a high speed.

The driver, not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Authorities said the driver of the tanker was not hurt in the crash. There were no reported gas leaks, but there was some damage to the back of the tanker.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

