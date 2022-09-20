Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent story on the race for Memphis mayor.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Sam’s stories here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archie Robinson said he had no idea he'd lost his home to a tax sale until he was served an...
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
The scene outside McDonald's
Man armed with knife, machete in custody after standoff at Hacks Cross McDonald’s
Kelly Alvarado's red Hyundai was stolen and found two days later. He says Memphis police told...
Memphian’s car stolen, said to be connected to viral ‘Kia Challenge’
Joseph Martin, 51.
Man charged with stalking woman using Apple AirTag
Holiday lights in garden
Olive Branch opens new holiday light display

Latest News

Tips for caring for aging parents
Tips for caring for aging parents
Tips for caring for aging parents
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Kendall Hamilton
Affidavit: Zaxby’s manager held machete suspect at gunpoint until police arrived, charged for stolen gun