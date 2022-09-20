1 dead, 1 in stable condition after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead and a woman is in stable condition after a shooting in Frayser Monday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 7:37 p.m. on Childers Cove where a woman told officers she was shot on Macaulay Avenue.

The man was found dead on the scene on Macaulay Avenue.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have any details on this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

