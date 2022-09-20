Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

1 dead, 1 in stable condition after shooting in Frayser

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead and a woman is in stable condition after a shooting in Frayser Monday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 7:37 p.m. on Childers Cove where a woman told officers she was shot on Macaulay Avenue.

The man was found dead on the scene on Macaulay Avenue.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have any details on this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene outside McDonald's
Man armed with knife, machete in custody after standoff at Hacks Cross McDonald’s
Justin Johnson represented by new lawyer Luke Evans
Man indicted for murder of Young Dolph hires new lawyer
Holiday lights in garden
Olive Branch opens new holiday light display
Kelly Alvarado's red Hyundai was stolen and found two days later. He says Memphis police told...
Memphian’s car stolen, said to be connected to viral ‘Kia Challenge’
Mixed reactions surround the reopening of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies
Mixed reactions surround the reopening of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies

Latest News

City of Memphis
Mayoral race heats up in Memphis as Strickland’s term nears end
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 9/20
Parents of Germantown Elementary, Middle, and High School students met together to talk about...
Memphis-Shelby County School parents fight to keep ‘3Gs’ in the district
K. Durell Cowan, executive director of Heal 901, says the goal is to eventually bring the Safe...
New efforts underway to make Memphis nightlife safer with ‘Safe Bar’ program