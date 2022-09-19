Triple digit temperatures likely before the official start of Fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The main weather story continues to be the unseasonably hot temperatures. Tomorrow and Wednesday will be especially hot for mid-September with highs near 100 degrees. By Thursday, weak cold front moves into the region, providing some relief from the heat.

NORMAL HIGH: 86

NORMAL LOW: 65

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear.. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will be near record highs each day this week and we may break a few records during this unseasonable heat. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures near 100 each day along with overnight lows in the mid 70s. Fall begins Thursday with a partly cloudy sky and a stray shower possible as a cold front moves through. Although slightly cooler than earlier in the week, temperatures Thursday will still be warm with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy and seasonable with highs in the upper 80s.

WEEKEND: By Saturday, winds will shift back to the south bringing a return of warmer weather for the weekend as highs reach the low 90s with lows in the low 70s. By Sunday, another cold front will approach the region from the northwest, which may trigger a few isolated showers.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

