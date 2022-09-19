Stolen gun found in car of man charged with drag racing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police discovered a stolen gun in the car of a man who was pulled over on Sunday for reckless driving.

Police say they received a disturbance call at the Burger King located at 987 Union Avenue on Sunday, where multiple cars were reported to be idling in the lot with the drivers refusing to leave.

After an officer made the scene, parking on Union with blue emergency lights on, a red Infiniti G37 was seen taking off at full throttle from the parking lot.

Police say the red Infiniti continued eastbound on Union, driving at reckless speeds of 75 mph in a 35 mph area until the car was stopped at the traffic light at South Bellevue Boulevard.

The officer turned around and placed the patrol car at full throttle in an attempt to catch the suspect.

During the traffic stop, the driver was identified as 25-year-old Jaquan Thacker, who told the officer he had no insurance and only a picture of his I.D.

The tags on the red Infiniti did not belong to the car nor Thacker, police say.

Thacker told police that he found the tags at a car auction.

While inventorying the car for towing, the officer located a Ruger LC9 firearm under the driver’s seat.

The gun came back as stolen out of Bartlett.

Thacker was transported to the Felony Response Unit where he invoked his right not to speak.

He was later transported to 201 Poplar.

Thacker was charged with theft of property $1,000 or less, drag racing, violation of financial law, reckless driving, and violation of vehicle registration law.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20.

