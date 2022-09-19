Advertise with Us
Shelby County clerk’s offices closing to catch up on backlog

By Walter Murphy
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All Shelby County clerk’s offices will be closed to the public next week in order to catch up on the backlog of fulfilling orders for new and renewed license plates and auto-dealer packets.

This comes after public backlash against the offices and Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert for excessive wait times over the past few months.

The hours-long waits came in the middle of record-breaking heatwaves and reports of some customers even passing out.

In August, Shelby County Clerks’ offices closed for an “all-hands-on-deck” catch-up week.

Backlash ensued when it was revealed Halbert left the country for the Caribbean for part of that week.

Halbert said she worked the entire time from the vacation destination.

After the August closure, Halbert released a statement revealing the results of that effort, including 6,800 services updated, auto dealer packets completed, outstanding license plate applications caught up, and September orders mailed daily.

Customers who have business with the clerk’s office hope the closures will help in the long time delays.

“I don’t know what they did, but I think they should’ve had a better solution than us standing out in this sun. I feel like they should’ve come up with some type of solution by them being closed all last week,” a frustrated customer said.

With potential hundred-degree heat in the forecast, what the week will yield in this ongoing saga is yet to be determined.

