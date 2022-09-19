Rising temperatures & dry stretch of weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s mild this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We will have full sunshine today, which will help temperatures climb to the upper 90s. Humidity will still be low this week, but it will feel hot.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 97 degrees. Winds: West at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear.. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will be near record highs each day this week and we may break a few records during this unseasonable heat. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures near 100 each day along with overnight lows in the mid 70s. Fall begins Thursday with a partly cloudy sky and a stray shower possible as a cold front moves through. Although slightly cooler than earlier in the week, temperatures Thursday will still be warm with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy and seasonable with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures will rebound to near 90 for Saturday and Sunday with a passing shower possible both days.

