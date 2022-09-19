Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Olive Branch opens new holiday light display

Holiday lights in garden
Holiday lights in garden
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch Park will open their light display for this holiday season in November.

Light Garden will have “stunning lights” holiday entertainment, and different shopping opportunities for Mid-South families.

It will open from Nov. 22 until December 30 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

For more information about the Light Garden click here.

