MSCS chairman considers running for mayor

By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A school board commissioner of Memphis Shelby County Schools is considering running for mayor of Memphis.

Michelle McKissack will announce the formation of an exploratory committee to win next year’s race on Sept. 20 at 1 North Front Street at 2 p.m.

If elected, she would be the first woman to serve in the city government’s highest office.

McKissack has served on the MSCS board since 2018 and is currently the Board Chairwoman.

“Mothers all over Memphis have said that enough is enough. We’ve lost too much sleep and have shed too many tears in recent weeks. I’m ready for us to have the conversation that this city has avoided having for two hundred years. Maybe, just maybe, it’s time for a woman – a mother – to take the reins,” said McKissack.

