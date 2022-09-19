MLGW closes road Downtown for emergency maintenance work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) crews are repairing a water main leak on A.W. Willis Avenue. The road is currently closed between Second Street and Main Street.

Approximately 250 to 300 customers are affected, MLGW says.

A detour is currently in place.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.

The current estimate for completion is 11 p.m.

