Memphis Botanic Garden announces ‘Not-so-spooky’ Halloween Hike return

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Botanic Garden’s Halloween Hike will return for the upcoming spooky season.

MBG says it will be a not-so-spooky walk through the garden with treats and activity stations along the path.

It will begin Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to come in costume and hang out with friendly Halloween characters.

There will be Alice in Wonderland activities and crafts, pumpkin storytime, bat crafts, a bone dig, and more.

MBG plans to have live entertainment and food trucks on-site for a picnic lunch.

Tickets are $10 for MBG members and $12 for non-members. Same-day tickets are $15. Admission is free for children 2 and under.

