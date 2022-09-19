Advertise with Us
MEM launches nonstop flights between Memphis, Austin

(Floyd Wilde / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nonstop flights to Austin, Texas, are coming to Memphis International Airport.

American Airlines will begin offering nonstop service between MEM and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on January 10, 2023.

It’s the 10th nonstop destination for American Airlines in Memphis, with current destinations including Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Flights to Austin are on sale now.

