MEM launches nonstop flights between Memphis, Austin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nonstop flights to Austin, Texas, are coming to Memphis International Airport.

American Airlines will begin offering nonstop service between MEM and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on January 10, 2023.

It’s the 10th nonstop destination for American Airlines in Memphis, with current destinations including Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Flights to Austin are on sale now.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.