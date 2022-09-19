Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man indicted for murder of Young Dolph hires new lawyer

Justin Johnson represented by new lawyer Luke Evans
Justin Johnson represented by new lawyer Luke Evans
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the suspects indicted for the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph hired a new lawyer to represent him in the case.

Justin “Straight Drop” Johnson, 25, is now being represented by Attorney Luke Evans.

Johnson was without a lawyer up until February when the attorneys on the case were announced. He was being represented by high-profile attorney Juni Ganguli.

Now he will be represented by Evans, a University of Memphis Law School graduate who has handled multiple murder cases, according to the Evans Bulloch Parker law firm.

Johnson is indicted on the following charges

  • First-degree murder
  • Criminal attempt first-degree murder
  • Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon
  • Employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony
  • Theft of property 10,000-$60,000

Johnson and Cornelius Smith, also indicted in Dolph’s murder, are due in court once again on Nov. 4 -- just days before the one-year anniversary of the rapper’s murder.

