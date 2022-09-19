Man indicted for murder of Young Dolph hires new lawyer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the suspects indicted for the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph hired a new lawyer to represent him in the case.
Justin “Straight Drop” Johnson, 25, is now being represented by Attorney Luke Evans.
Johnson was without a lawyer up until February when the attorneys on the case were announced. He was being represented by high-profile attorney Juni Ganguli.
Now he will be represented by Evans, a University of Memphis Law School graduate who has handled multiple murder cases, according to the Evans Bulloch Parker law firm.
Johnson is indicted on the following charges
- First-degree murder
- Criminal attempt first-degree murder
- Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon
- Employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony
- Theft of property 10,000-$60,000
Johnson and Cornelius Smith, also indicted in Dolph’s murder, are due in court once again on Nov. 4 -- just days before the one-year anniversary of the rapper’s murder.
