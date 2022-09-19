Man arrested after 4.5-hour barricade

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dyersburg man barricaded himself in his home for four and a half hours before police took him into custody.

Dyersburg police responded to a domestic assault on Sept. 16 around 8:44 p.m. on Harrell Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a 58-year-old woman with injuries to her face.

Police said the victim reported that she had been assaulted by her son, Steven Thurmond, 38.

Officers attempted to make contact with Thurmond inside his residence, but he refused and started barricading the door, said police.

Thurmond made threats to shoot the officers, said police when they saw him armed with a shotgun through the window.

According to police, after four and a half hours of negotiations, the special response team entered the residence and arrested Thurmond.

No one was hurt during the arrest.

Thurmond is charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated domestic assault, felon in possession of a firearm, and introducing contraband into a penal institution.

“This is the third barricaded incident the department and SRT has responded to since July,” said Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell. “One of the most dangerous situations a police officer encounters is forcibly entering someone’s home. I’m proud of our responding officers, our Special Response Team, and negotiators for their efforts that resulted in the safe apprehension of a dangerous felon.”

