Life Together Final Escape program hosting ceremony

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Life Together Final Escape program will host a graduation ceremony for male and female ex-offenders.

The program consists of 16 class sessions designed to help them stay out of prison and transition them back into society and with their families.

There are 34 graduates in the ceremony, and the speakers will be Chief Jailer, Kirk Fields and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The program ceremony will be hosted at Temple Church of God on September 17, 2022, at 3:00 p.m.

