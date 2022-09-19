Advertise with Us
FedExForum to receive upgrades ahead of 2022-23 season

Grizzlies at FedExForum
Grizzlies at FedExForum(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are working on several upgrades to FedExForum before the new NBA season begins.

The Commercial Appeal reports that includes a new bar within the terrace level of the arena bowl, at the cost of some seating that will be removed to accommodate the new space.

The space will include standing-room only ticket sales for Grizzlies and Memphis Tigers games.

It will be designed for a younger crowd, with the hope of drawing more people living downtown to games.

The CA says the team is expected to make a formal announcement on the upgrades in the coming weeks, ahead of the Grizzlies first home preseason game on October 3.

The moves reportedly will not use any public money.

