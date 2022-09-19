Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

College hoops player Emoni Bates charged with 2 felonies

FILE - Then-Memphis forward Emoni Bates looks on during the first half of a first-round NCAA...
FILE - Then-Memphis forward Emoni Bates looks on during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Boise State, on March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. Bates has officially transferred to Eastern Michigan. The school announced Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, that the 6-foot-9 guard will play for his hometown Eagles this season, nearly two months after Bates shared his plans on social media. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)(Craig Mitchelldyer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich (AP) — Emoni Bates, a former basketball prodigy who transferred to Eastern Michigan from Memphis, was charged with two felonies Monday after police found a gun in a car during a traffic stop.

The 18-year-old Bates failed to stop at an intersection Sunday night and a search turned up the weapon, said Derrick Jackson, a spokesman for the Washtenaw County sheriff’s office.

Defense attorney Steve Haney told The Associated Press that the vehicle and the gun didn’t belong to Bates.

“I hope people can reserve judgment and understand there’s a presumption of innocence,” Haney said. “This was not his vehicle. This was not his gun. ... We’re still gathering facts, too.”

Bates was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering identification marks on a firearm. He was released after his lawyer entered a not guilty plea. Bates’ next court hearing is Oct. 6.

“This is his first brush with the law,” Haney said in court. “He poses no threat or risk to society.”

Less than a month ago, the 6-foot-9 Bates transferred to Eastern Michigan to play for his hometown Eagles. Bates averaged nearly 10 points a game last season as a freshman at Memphis, where he enrolled after reclassifying to skip a year of high school and join the class of 2021.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mixed reactions surround the reopening of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies
Mixed reactions surround the reopening of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies
In Tennessee, more than 600 family farms contribute to the commercial poultry industry. The...
Statewide poultry sales prohibited due to deadly bird flu reported in West Tennessee
A sign showing Farragut High School.
Parents who were arrested after allegedly encouraging their son to fight students sue school
Men rob Collierville Mercedes-Benz employee at gunpoint, steal new car
MEM launches nonstop flights between Memphis, Austin

Latest News

Grizzlies at FedExForum
FedExForum to receive upgrades ahead of 2022-23 season
Friday Football Fever 2022
Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 5
Memphis Tigers
Memphis beats Navy 37-13 to pick up first win of 2022
Memphis Tigers
Memphis holds off Arkansas State in home opener 44-32