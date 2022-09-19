Advertise with Us
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mississippi police officer saves infant unable to breathe

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Body cam footage shows the moment a Mississippi police officer rushed to aid a worried family on the side of the road after an infant began having trouble breathing.

On Sept. 15, Oxford Police Department received a call about an infant not breathing. Officer Ortiz arrived quickly, jumping out of her vehicle to help the baby who appeared to be choking.

She was able to remove the object lodged in the baby’s throat.

The baby was taken to the emergency room for an evaluation and is doing OK now.

