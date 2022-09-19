Car crash near Playhouse on the Square
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a car crash in Mid-Town near Playhouse on the Square.
Around 11 a.m. two cars crashed at Union Avenue and Cooper Street on Monday.
According to police, one person was transported non-critical to Methodist University.
There is no other information at this time.
