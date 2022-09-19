Bluff City Life: Fri., 16 September
Fighting Fiercely: Celebrating Female Cancer Patients
Latoya Dotson | Founder & Executive Director of Pink Savvy Inc.
Celebrate Nat’l Guacamole Day With Babalu’s Tableside Signature
Brad Glover | General Manager at BABALU - East Memphis
First Responders Win $5.8 Million Overtime Class Action Suit Part 1
Philip Oliphant | Attorney at The Crone Law Firm
First Responders Win $5.8 Million Overtime Class Action Suit Part 2
Philip Oliphant | Attorney at The Crone Law Firm
Learning All About Sickle Cell Disease Part 1
Dr. Ugochi Ogu, M.D. | Medical Director at Diggs Kraus Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center
Sponsored by Vitalant
Learning All About Sickle Cell Disease Part 2
Dr. Ugochi Ogu, M.D. | Medical Director at Diggs Kraus Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center
Sponsored by Vitalant
Emergence Of Targeted Therapies Lead To Breakthroughs In Cancer Treatment
Dr. Eytan M. Stein | Hematologic Oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Shirley | Living With Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
