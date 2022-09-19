Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Fri., 16 September

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Fighting Fiercely: Celebrating Female Cancer Patients

Latoya Dotson | Founder & Executive Director of Pink Savvy Inc.

Celebrate Nat’l Guacamole Day With Babalu’s Tableside Signature

Brad Glover | General Manager at BABALU - East Memphis

First Responders Win $5.8 Million Overtime Class Action Suit Part 1

Philip Oliphant | Attorney at The Crone Law Firm

First Responders Win $5.8 Million Overtime Class Action Suit Part 2

Philip Oliphant | Attorney at The Crone Law Firm

Learning All About Sickle Cell Disease Part 1

Dr. Ugochi Ogu, M.D. | Medical Director at Diggs Kraus Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center

Sponsored by Vitalant

Learning All About Sickle Cell Disease Part 2

Dr. Ugochi Ogu, M.D. | Medical Director at Diggs Kraus Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center

Sponsored by Vitalant

Emergence Of Targeted Therapies Lead To Breakthroughs In Cancer Treatment

Dr. Eytan M. Stein | Hematologic Oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Shirley | Living With Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

