Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

7-Eleven worker helps deliver baby in store parking lot

A 7-Eleven employee gave the ultimate customer service when she helped a woman in labor deliver her baby in the parking lot. (KEZI, 7-ELEVEN, CNN)
By KEZI Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (KEZI) - A 7-Eleven employee is a godmother after she helped a woman in the middle of labor and her husband after they couldn’t find the hospital.

From pumping gas for customers to checking them out at the counter, Karin Warren does a little bit of everything working the graveyard shift at a 7-Eleven in Eugene, Oregon.

But what happened just after 3 a.m. Sept. 6 is something she’ll never forget.

“There was a man outside, and he needed somebody to call 911 because his wife was having a baby,” Warren said. “Her husband was frantic. He didn’t know what to do, so I told him to get towels and scissors.”

Warren says she heard the frantic screams from the expecting mother, who was in a car in the parking lot, and immediately called 911. Before emergency responders arrived, she stood beside her the entire time, telling her to breathe slowly.

“That’s when she actually stuck her leg up on my shoulders, and I was like, ‘Woah, OK,’” Warren said. “And the way she was screaming, you would’ve thought it was her first baby.”

Warren doesn’t have any medical experience, but as a mother of three herself, she says instinct kicked in during the birth, calling it “mama mode.”

“She pushed twice, and there he was,” she said “I always wanted to see a baby be born, other than mine. it was incredible.”

The couple is originally from California and didn’t know where the nearest hospital was, which led them to this situation that created quite the special bond.

“They couldn’t thank me enough, and they made me godmama,” Warren said.

She says the baby’s name is Ryatt, and she plans to be in contact with his family for life.

Copyright 2022 KEZI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Tennessee, more than 600 family farms contribute to the commercial poultry industry. The...
Statewide poultry sales prohibited due to deadly bird flu reported in West Tennessee
Men rob Collierville Mercedes-Benz employee at gunpoint, steal new car
Mixed reactions surround the reopening of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies
Mixed reactions surround the reopening of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies
A sign showing Farragut High School.
Parents who were arrested after allegedly encouraging their son to fight students sue school
MLK Prep High School
16-year-old jumped through classroom window with gun

Latest News

A 7-Eleven employee gave the ultimate customer service when she helped a woman in labor deliver...
7-Eleven worker named godmother after helping deliver baby
President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion
12-year-old recovering from Raleigh shooting that left one man in critical condition
12-year-old recovering from Raleigh shooting that left one man in critical condition
Shelby County Clerk's office closing locations for backlog
Shelby Count Clerk Offices closing to catch up on backlog