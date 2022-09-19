Advertise with Us
12-year-old recovering from Raleigh shooting that left one man in critical condition
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 12-year-old Raleigh boy is recovering from Saturday night’s shooting that also left another man in critical condition.

The 12-year-old boy said he was inside his home at Country View Apartments, sitting on his couch.

“I was watching TV with my aunties and my cousins,” said the boy that was shot. “I heard a gunshot, and then I felt a pain in my back, and then I just started screaming.”

Taneisha Howard, the victim’s mother, said it was just before 11 p.m. when she believed the shooting started outside.

Then a bullet ripped through her couch, grazing her 12-year-old son in the back.

“He could’ve been gone, and it’s just like I’m numb, I don’t know,” said Howard. “I’m lost for words. I’m trying to keep it together, trying to figure out what’s going on.”

The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and treated for his injury.

Just a few feet away, police say they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Howard has been living at the Country View Apartments for two years.

She said she doesn’t know the other victim or have answers about what happened and fears tragedy could strike again.

“I still need to know. That’s my baby, that’s my son, that’s my everything. He’s not the only child, but I love them all equally,” said Howard. “I want to know what’s going on because it could happen again.”

Memphis police say so far have made no arrest in the ongoing investigation.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

