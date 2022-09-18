Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis beats Navy 37-13 to pick up first win of 2022

Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers(WMC Action News 5)
By Matt Infield
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis football continues their domination of Navy, as the Tigers travel to Annapolis and score their first win of 2022 in commanding fashion, 37-13.

Memphis has defeated the Midshipmen four straight times and started the American Athletic Conference playoff with a victory.

The 37 points are the most the Tigers have scored since October 2020 against Temple and the most in any game since week 2 of last season against Arkansas State.

The star of the show offensively for the Tigers was the sophomore quarterback Seth Henigan, who threw for 415 passing yards and two touchdowns, one each to Caden Prieskorn and Joseph Scates.

It’s the third time in 13 career games that Henigan has surpassed the 400-yard mark.

The Memphis’ rushing attack struggled mightily for most of the day, at one point they had just 29 rushing yards on 22 attempts. They did get the ground game going late to ice the game, however, with late touchdowns from Brandon Thomas and Asa Martin making sure the result wasn’t in doubt.

It was a stellar showing from new defensive coordinator Matt Barnes’ group for the most part as well. The Tigers blew a coverage on a 62-yard Navy touchdown catch in the first quarter, but other than that, kept the triple-option in check for most of the day.

Quindell Johnson had a superb day, leading the team in tackles (13) and also coming up with a spectacular one-handed interception in the first half.

The Tigers return to the 901 for their home opener next Saturday against Arkansas State in a non-conference game.

